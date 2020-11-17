Are you an Otter Tail County resident who has been impacted by COVID-19 and lack access to a working computer and/or the internet? Consider applying for a Tech Pack during the open enrollment period Nov.18-20.
The Tech Pack project is part of Otter Tail County’s efforts to advance local broadband initiatives as a Blandin Broadband Community and by investing Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to assist county residents who have experienced economic impacts due to COVID-19. The project is part of broader efforts to bridge the digital divide in Otter Tail County.
Tech Packs provide a free laptop and six months of internet access to Otter Tail County residents who have experienced impacts due to COVID-19 and who lack access to a working computer that is not shared (for example, a child’s computer for distance learning) and/or do not have access to internet at their residence that is not through a phone plan. The Tech Pack project seeks to help county residents who need a computer for job seeking or training, to help students with distance learning, and to help seniors and others access telehealth and other virtual services during the pandemic.
Tech Packs contain:
• A laptop and case.
• Wireless mouse.
• Wireless hotspot for internet access (six-month wi-fi subscription included).
• information about CareerForce resources and services.
• one year of free technical support provided by PCs for the People.
Tech Packs will be awarded to Otter Tail County residents 18 years of age or older who:
• Have experienced job loss.
• Have experienced reduced hours.
• Saw a change or loss of household income.
• Face future uncertainty in industry.
• Have other barriers due to COVID-19.
• Do not have access to a working computer that is not shared (for example a children’s computer for distance learning) and/or do not have access to the internet at their residence that is not through a phone plan.
The Tech Pack application will be available online at www.viking.lib.mn.us/tech-packs Nov. 18-20. Otter Tail County residents can also apply by calling 218-739-5286 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the open enrollment period. Supply is limited. Tech Pack recipients will be chosen using a randomized lottery system. One entry per resident will be accepted and only one Tech Pack will be awarded per residence.
For more information on the Tech Pack project, visit www.viking.lib.mn.us/tech-packs or call 218-739-5286.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.