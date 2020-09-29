The Minnesota Vikings suspended activities at their team facility Tuesday after three Tennessee Titans players and five Titans staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the National Football League said in a statement.
"On Tuesday morning, the Titans COVID testing results returned three new player positives and five new personnel positives," the league's statement said. "The Titans will suspend in-person activities starting today. Likewise, the Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, will also suspend in-person club activities. Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available."
The Titans defeated the Vikings 31-30 Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The NFL's COVID-19 testing protocol requires players or staff who have tested positive to have two additional tests to confirm the initial positive test. ESPN, citing a league source, reported all eight tests were confirmed positive.
