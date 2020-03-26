After Gov. Tim Walz announced the stay at home order Wednesday, residents of Minnesota have been looking for ways to stay entertained in their households. 

While the governor didn’t go as far as telling citizens to say indoors, social distancing and not congregating in large groups will continue for the time being. This has left people with limited options for travel and getting out to see different things. Normal cable TV and other entertainment options may be getting tiresome as people stay at home.

If options have been running thin, there is a bevy of different websites to explore that will allow you to take virtual tours or watch live camera feeds. With that in mind, here is a list of different places, websites and things that you can do while the order is still in place.

 

Virtual Tours

San Diego Zoo: https://kids.sandiegozoo.org/

Yellowstone National Park: https://www.nps.gov/yell/learn/photosmultimedia/virtualtours.htm

Mars: https://accessmars.withgoogle.com/

Great Wall of China: https://www.thechinaguide.com/destination/great-wall-of-china

Appalachian Trail: https://www.nps.gov/appa/learn/photosmultimedia/virtualtour.htm

National Parks Virtual Tours: https://www.nps.gov/search/?affiliate=nps&amp;query=trail%20virtual%20tours&amp;fbclid=IwAR37uxTyHzMSXH2AkZNdmfHbrciDZ7w_C17IdHv02eZV1k0I3skr9jjJzCY

 

Live cameras

San Diego Zoo Live Cameras: https://zoo.sandiegozoo.org/live-cams

Monterey Bay Aquarium: https://www.montereybayaquarium.org/animals/live-cams

Panda Cam: https://zooatlanta.org/panda-cam/

Houston Zoo: https://www.houstonzoo.org/explore/webcams/

Georgia Aquarium: https://www.georgiaaquarium.org/webcam/beluga-whale-webcam/

 

Museums 

British Museum, London: https://britishmuseum.withgoogle.com/

Guggenheim Museum, NY: https://artsandculture.google.com/streetview/solomon-r-guggenheim-museum-interior-streetview/jAHfbv3JGM2KaQ?hl=en&amp;sv_lng=-73.95902634325634&amp;sv_lat=40.78285751667664&amp;sv_h=30.75703204567916&amp;svp=0.06928383072430222&amp;sv_pid=MfnUmHRyOSzMtY3vtYU05g&amp;sv_z=0.9645743015259166

National Gallery of Art, Washington DC: https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/national-gallery-of-art-washington-dc?hl=en

Musee d’Orsay, Paris: https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/musee-dorsay-paris?hl=en

National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Seoul: https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/national-museum-of-modern-and-contemporary-art-korea?hl=en

Pergamon Museum, Berlin: https://artsandculture.google.com/entity/pergamon/m05tcm?hl=en

Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam: https://artsandculture.google.com/streetview/rijksmuseum/iwH5aYGoPwSf7g?hl=en&amp;sv_lng=4.885283712508563&amp;sv_lat=52.35984312584405&amp;sv_h=311.1699875145569&amp;sv_p=-5.924133903625474&amp;sv_pid=fOVcUXQW2wpRf33iUmxEfg&amp;sv_z=1

Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam: https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/van-gogh-museum?hl=en

The J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles: https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/the-j-paul-getty-museum?hl=en

Uffizi Gallery, Florence: https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/uffizi-gallery?hl=en

MSAP, Sao Paulo: https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/masp?hl=en

Open Heritage Sites from Around the world: https://artsandculture.google.com/project/openheritage

Blarney Castle and Gardens: https://www.blarneycastle.ie/pages/map-and-virtual-tour

 

Other entertainment:

Musicals you can watch at home: https://www.playbill.com/article/15-broadway-plays-and-musicals-you-can-watch-on-stage-from-home

Ballet Nova Center: https://www.facebook.com/watch/BalletNovaCenterForDance/

Home Exercise; only do exercises according to your ability level.

Bodyweight exercises: Pushups, sit-ups, squats, jumping jacks, mountain climbers, burpees.

https://greatist.com/fitness/50-bodyweight-exercises-you-can-do-anywhere

https://outliveforever.com/best-home-workout-beginners-no-equipment/

Just Dance 3: https://youtu.be/BhYvFMq7Xaw Free Online Courses

https://www.freecodecamp.org/news/ivy-league-free-online-courses-a0d7ae675869/?fbclid=IwAR2jMOU2hExVYRvb0OlApN63ygv8svDkcjed6-bU5NmOM88BY2k7rUms1hg

https://www.coursera.org/courses?query=free

One month free trial: https://www.thegreatcoursesplus.com/lp/t1/freemo?source_id=FREEMO&amp;utm_source=Social_Media&amp;utm_medium=Facebook&amp;utm_campaign=1000614&amp;fbclid=IwAR3iebSRuHrjP-eiK4QX0YeiVXUdfxZCMmJR-HAVUXtHNuqRD8NPSC4debA

 

Reading

New York City Library, free digital books- https://www.nypl.org/

Free Audio Books http://www.openculture.com/freeaudiobooks

Free Public Domain Books https://librivox.org/

 

Resources for kids

Suessville: www.seussville.com

Fun Brain: www.funbrain.com

Storyline Online: www.storylineonline.net

Fun Science Experiments: https://www.rigb.org/ExpeRimental?fbclid=IwAR22PjG6yr9uaHWCgVBcMtvHpkqP0DHRl_1ZWq9qvdEImEbs86bCWeLIXQ4 Just Dance 3: https://youtu.be/BhYvFMq7Xaw

