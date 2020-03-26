After Gov. Tim Walz announced the stay at home order Wednesday, residents of Minnesota have been looking for ways to stay entertained in their households.
While the governor didn’t go as far as telling citizens to say indoors, social distancing and not congregating in large groups will continue for the time being. This has left people with limited options for travel and getting out to see different things. Normal cable TV and other entertainment options may be getting tiresome as people stay at home.
If options have been running thin, there is a bevy of different websites to explore that will allow you to take virtual tours or watch live camera feeds. With that in mind, here is a list of different places, websites and things that you can do while the order is still in place.
Virtual Tours
San Diego Zoo: https://kids.sandiegozoo.org/
Yellowstone National Park: https://www.nps.gov/yell/learn/photosmultimedia/virtualtours.htm
Mars: https://accessmars.withgoogle.com/
Great Wall of China: https://www.thechinaguide.com/destination/great-wall-of-china
Appalachian Trail: https://www.nps.gov/appa/learn/photosmultimedia/virtualtour.htm
National Parks Virtual Tours: https://www.nps.gov/search/?affiliate=nps&query=trail%20virtual%20tours&fbclid=IwAR37uxTyHzMSXH2AkZNdmfHbrciDZ7w_C17IdHv02eZV1k0I3skr9jjJzCY
Live cameras
San Diego Zoo Live Cameras: https://zoo.sandiegozoo.org/live-cams
Monterey Bay Aquarium: https://www.montereybayaquarium.org/animals/live-cams
Panda Cam: https://zooatlanta.org/panda-cam/
Houston Zoo: https://www.houstonzoo.org/explore/webcams/
Georgia Aquarium: https://www.georgiaaquarium.org/webcam/beluga-whale-webcam/
Museums
British Museum, London: https://britishmuseum.withgoogle.com/
Guggenheim Museum, NY: https://artsandculture.google.com/streetview/solomon-r-guggenheim-museum-interior-streetview/jAHfbv3JGM2KaQ?hl=en&sv_lng=-73.95902634325634&sv_lat=40.78285751667664&sv_h=30.75703204567916&svp=0.06928383072430222&sv_pid=MfnUmHRyOSzMtY3vtYU05g&sv_z=0.9645743015259166
National Gallery of Art, Washington DC: https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/national-gallery-of-art-washington-dc?hl=en
Musee d’Orsay, Paris: https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/musee-dorsay-paris?hl=en
National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Seoul: https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/national-museum-of-modern-and-contemporary-art-korea?hl=en
Pergamon Museum, Berlin: https://artsandculture.google.com/entity/pergamon/m05tcm?hl=en
Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam: https://artsandculture.google.com/streetview/rijksmuseum/iwH5aYGoPwSf7g?hl=en&sv_lng=4.885283712508563&sv_lat=52.35984312584405&sv_h=311.1699875145569&sv_p=-5.924133903625474&sv_pid=fOVcUXQW2wpRf33iUmxEfg&sv_z=1
Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam: https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/van-gogh-museum?hl=en
The J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles: https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/the-j-paul-getty-museum?hl=en
Uffizi Gallery, Florence: https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/uffizi-gallery?hl=en
MSAP, Sao Paulo: https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/masp?hl=en
Open Heritage Sites from Around the world: https://artsandculture.google.com/project/openheritage
Blarney Castle and Gardens: https://www.blarneycastle.ie/pages/map-and-virtual-tour
Other entertainment:
Musicals you can watch at home: https://www.playbill.com/article/15-broadway-plays-and-musicals-you-can-watch-on-stage-from-home
Ballet Nova Center: https://www.facebook.com/watch/BalletNovaCenterForDance/
Home Exercise; only do exercises according to your ability level.
Bodyweight exercises: Pushups, sit-ups, squats, jumping jacks, mountain climbers, burpees.
https://greatist.com/fitness/50-bodyweight-exercises-you-can-do-anywhere
https://outliveforever.com/best-home-workout-beginners-no-equipment/
Just Dance 3: https://youtu.be/BhYvFMq7Xaw Free Online Courses
https://www.freecodecamp.org/news/ivy-league-free-online-courses-a0d7ae675869/?fbclid=IwAR2jMOU2hExVYRvb0OlApN63ygv8svDkcjed6-bU5NmOM88BY2k7rUms1hg
https://www.coursera.org/courses?query=free
One month free trial: https://www.thegreatcoursesplus.com/lp/t1/freemo?source_id=FREEMO&utm_source=Social_Media&utm_medium=Facebook&utm_campaign=1000614&fbclid=IwAR3iebSRuHrjP-eiK4QX0YeiVXUdfxZCMmJR-HAVUXtHNuqRD8NPSC4debA
Reading
New York City Library, free digital books- https://www.nypl.org/
Free Audio Books http://www.openculture.com/freeaudiobooks
Free Public Domain Books https://librivox.org/
Resources for kids
Suessville: www.seussville.com
Fun Brain: www.funbrain.com
Storyline Online: www.storylineonline.net
Fun Science Experiments: https://www.rigb.org/ExpeRimental?fbclid=IwAR22PjG6yr9uaHWCgVBcMtvHpkqP0DHRl_1ZWq9qvdEImEbs86bCWeLIXQ4 Just Dance 3: https://youtu.be/BhYvFMq7Xaw
