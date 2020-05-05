It isn’t uncommon to see Jesse Thorstad working with technology. The Fergus Falls Public School’s technology specialist has been working on the cutting edge of educational tech for a long time. But while his day job finds him working with teachers and staff to modernize ways of teaching students in District 544, Thorstad’s technological passions have found him tackling his own venture in Lakes Area 360.
Lakes Area 360 provides virtual tours and images of properties and establishments. This allows a peek into homes and businesses without having to physically enter the building. The 360-degree images help capture what it would be like to walk around the buildings featured on the site.
This has become an even bigger asset to businesses and realtors as the coronavirus pandemic has left many customers and potential buyers on the outside looking in. Thorstad said that he has seen an increase in business since social distancing and the stay-at-home order was put into place. A few new clients are schools and businesses. “Now that they’re closed, it’s a good time to get into those areas, and they can use these tours to attract prospective customers or students,” Thorstad added.
The business began out of a hobby. “I got my first 360-degree camera about three years ago, and just found it fascinating. I’d pull it out mostly on vacation and share them to Google Street View, where they’d show up for people searching Google Maps. In a short time, my panoramas there have garnered nearly 3 million views,” Thorstad said.
Thorstad began to notice how the real estate market used 360-degree images, linking them together to showcase homes remotely. This inspired him to upgrade his cameras and study how they are being used in the market.
The initial startup of the business required Thorstad to purchase professional-level quality cameras, tripods, a computer for panorama processing, software to stitch the photos together and a website. Thorstad estimated that it was a few thousand dollars to get underway, but has been able to turn a passion of his into a money making opportunity.
While Thorstad may not be the only business that can provide a digital tour, he says the difference is that he is someone that people “know and trust.” “All of my projects have been for people I know in the community, and I strive to be flexible and responsive to their needs and wishes,” Thorstad added.
Working alone, an average virtual shoot goes very quickly. A shoot itself can be done in an hour, but Thorstad mentioned the real work begins after the shoot. At the computer, Thorstad begins work stitching images together, editing them for proper exposure and adding hotspots to create the tour. This takes several hours but in the end produces a high-quality project.
Other than shooting homes and businesses, Thorstad has also branched out as his creativity has taken flight.
“I marketed the idea of interactive, shareable family Christmas cards. It was a 360 pano of the family, and next to each member was a clickable hotspot that provided the yearly update that you’d likely get in a print Christmas card. It was pretty well received. As a springboard to that, I’m now doing ‘Senior 360’ graduation notices that people can share via email or social media. I take five photos of the senior where they show off their personality and interests, then stitch them together into a fully immersive 360 image. It’s hard to describe, but really pretty cool,” Thorstad said.
In his line of work, Thorstad has found several things that he has enjoyed. One of the things is getting to work with new technologies and then teach others about them. This stems from his teaching background and overall excitement in the technological field. Another is the opportunity to see several interesting homes and locations.
In the future, Thorstad hopes to use the panoramic technology to take photos of domed courthouses across the state. “ A side project I hope to see to fruition is getting panoramas inside all of Minnesota’s lovely domed county courthouses. I started with Otter Tail County, and around Christmas did a tour of the Grant County Courthouse. That is a lovely facility with an interesting history. I’d love to spend some summer weekends road tripping to others and capturing them, too,” Thorstad said.
