With the changing dynamics on the state and nationwide response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is taking proactive steps to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 virus. Effective immediately, the list below will be implemented to mitigate as many risks as possible:
• The jail and public lobby are closed to visitors. This includes both professional and private visitations. Steps are being taken to enable off-site video visitation for inmates and their friends/family. Jail programming is also suspended during this time.
• All release from the jail is suspended. This is referring to Sentenced to Serve and Work Release inmates.
•Public fingerprinting is SUSPENDED during this time.
• Permits to Acquire and Permits to Carry handguns will still be accepted via U.S. Mail and processed accordingly. For questions on what documentation and/or fees need to be sent should be directed to 218-632-6059 or 218-632-6063.
• Civil process will be accepted through the US Mail also. Questions on fees can be directed to the same phone numbers above.
This list is subject to change as we receive recommendations and guidelines from our state and federal partners. We hope these are only temporary measures, but that is one of the many unknowns at this time. For now, these measures will remain in place through Monday, April 6th, 2020 at minimum.
Non-essential visits to all county buildings are discouraged. Wadena County remains open to serving the public and will now do so through telephone, e-mail, US mail, and on-line services available through our website at www.co.wadena.mn.us.
"As your sheriff, I want you to know that we are still here for you 24 hours a day. Our response may change on certain calls, as well as jail operations, but I want you to know you can still call us in your time of need. This is an unprecedented situation that we are all working through, but the thing to remember is that we will get through this and it too shall pass," sheriff Michael Carr said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.