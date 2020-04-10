Gary Wahl of South Mill Service has been a go-to guy for firearms in Fergus Falls for decades.
A 55-year member of the Fergus Falls Rifle and Pistol Club and a man who has taught more than 120 permit classes, Wahl has developed a rapport with firearms and most of the people who buy and use them.
His knowledge is so deep that when local law enforcement needs advice about guns and gun laws they are not afraid to contact Wahl.
Gun sales have been soaring in Minnesota as the threat of coronavirus takes state residents deeper into a dark forest of dangers yet to come. According to MPR News, one Twin Cities gun dealer had more than 2,000 people enter his shop during a weekend in late March. The bulk of them were buying guns for home defense.
Wahl sells both long guns and handguns from his location in downtown Fergus Falls. Two years ago he sold 1,400 guns and last year he sold 1,100. Over the past week he has sold around 20 guns so he is on track with 2019.
“This year is kind of cloning last year so it’s not much of an increase,” Wahl said Friday morning.
Some might think that Wahl would be very pleased with doing a good business in firearms. Wahl said they would only be half-right. While it might help gun sales, Wahl does not see it helping the country.
“I would say this coronavirus scares people but we will weather it,” Wahl said. “This is a good country.”
Gun sales come with some conditions according to Wahl. People planning to buy one of his handguns need a permit to purchase or a permit to carry on when they walk into his shop.
Most long gun sales depend on filling out a 4473 form which Wahl gives to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF).
“If they can’t figure you out they switch you over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI),” Wahl said. “You have to pass a ATF-FBI background check.”
These agencies take a look at the would-be purchaser’s criminal background and check for proof of a violent crime.
Wahl said that 95% of his customers are given an OK by the check and the other 5% will have to deal with a delay. Only a portion of 1% will be denied.
Wahl can be on firm ground legally thanks to these checks but as a man who lives and breathes gun safety, he cannot always be sure that his customer knows how to handle a gun.
“Some do and some don’t,” Wahl said.
In cases where the gun owner seems to be a bit on the green side, Wahl likes to point out the advantages of taking one of the good training programs offered by the gun club.
Wahl feels the hole in the doughnut at this time is that checks cannot be made into a person’s medical history. Plenty of shooting crimes have been committed by those who have not committed a violent crime, but do have a history of mental problems.
“There ain’t a gun that has ever killed anyone,” Wahl said. “It is the people behind them.”
Wahl pointed out that many firearms are being purchased from private parties. What the sellers do not always know is that they are responsible for what the buyer does with that gun for up to a year after the transaction.
Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons released figures Friday for the first 101 days of 2020 that point to the fact that permit to carry applications are down (236 vs. 333) from 2019 but permit to purchase applications are up (146 vs. 118).
