Social media reports and phone calls which prompted The Daily Journal to seek confirmation of a case of COVID-19 in the Walgreens Drug Store at 326 W. Lincoln on Monday have been confirmed by the corporate giant.
A statement received from a Walgreen's representative Wednesday morning reads:
Walgreens champions the health and well being of every community in America, and we are committed to providing a safe environment for our team members and customers.
"Walgreens was recently notified that a team member who works in our store located at 326 W. Lincoln Ave. in Fergus Falls, is being evaluated for COVID-19,"
Alexandra Brown Walgreens Corporate Media Relations manager said. "In accordance with our established protocols, CDC guidance and out of an abundance of caution, we temporarily closed the store Monday morning for cleaning in order to disinfect the premises and reopened later that evening.
When notified of a confirmed or presumed positive COVID-19 case, we take actions meeting or exceeding recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), (OSHA), public health officials and other credible sources while following federal, state and local health advisories. Our clinical and safety teams work closely with our field and store leadership to respond accordingly, which may include identifying and contacting individuals who may be at risk in order to self-quarantine or self-monitor their health, as well as cleaning and disinfecting the location or impacted areas of the store. Cleanings may require temporarily closing a store, at which time customers may visit a nearby store location for their prescription needs.
"We are actively reviewing our policies and procedures as guidelines evolve, and will continue to adjust our safety protocols accordingly to promote the safety and wellbeing of our team members and customers."
