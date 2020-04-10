Gov. Tim Walz faced some of his first pushback from a top Republican lawmaker over his stay-at-home order as Minnesota experienced its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 deaths.
Still, the DFL governor stood by his actions and said his coronavirus decision-making will continue to be guided by evidence and experts.
“I'm tired of this. I’m frustrated by this. My heart breaks for the people who are worried about their economic well-being,” Walz said during his Thursday conference call. “But you can’t get frustrated, go on a hunch and throw caution to the wind and pretend that our neighbors’ lives are somehow disposable.”
His remarks came after Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, took to Twitter to criticize Walz. “I do not approve of the governor’s unilateral decision to continue the order to shelter at home until May 4. We have to get on with our lives,” Gazelka tweeted.
The latest coronavirus statistics from Thursday:
1,242 cases via 32,294 tests
50 deaths
293 cases requiring hospitalization
145 people remain in the hospital; 63 in intensive care
675 patients recovered
Also on Thursday, Gazelka questioned the Walz administration's projections of needing to prepare for as many as 5,000 intensive care cases eventually. “Why shut MN business down for a NY sized surge?” he wrote.
Asked to respond, Walz told reporters he was working off the best data and guidance available, including state health leaders and Mayo Clinic. And he said he'd make changes if circumstances warrant. “One tweet does not equal dissent,” he said.
Minnesotans struggling financially got some good news Thursday. Steve Grove, Minnesota’s commissioner of employment and economic development, said an additional $600 weekly benefit from the federal government is on its way to nearly 200,000 applicants. It should start to show up this week in Minnesota bank accounts.
