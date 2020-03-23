Gov. Tim Walz said Monday he’s working at home as a precaution after learning he’d been in contact with someone who had COVID-19.
Walz’s announcement came as he prepared to issue multiple new executive orders to aid in Minnesota’s COVID-19 response but was holding back on telling residents to shelter-in-place, an official said.
Walz and state Health Department officials are expected to update reporters at 2 p.m. on the latest actions they’re planning to slow the pandemic. Walz has been hesitant to declare a shelter-in-place order until there is clear direction to people and affected entities about how to adjust.
Also on Monday came news that the disease had directly touched the families of two of Minnesota’s most prominent politicians. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said in late Sunday night social media post that her brother died in Tennessee from COVID-19, and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said her husband is now hospitalized in Virginia with the coronavirus.
It was not clear if Walz’s announcement was connected to the Flanagan or Klobuchar news.
"Tenfold sounds like, 'Wow, that's a lot' — but it could be as high as 100-fold,” Kris Ehresmann, director for infectious diseases at the Health Department, said Saturday. “I think the bottom line is that there is a lot of COVID-19 circulating in Minnesota and that's why it's so important that people take the community mitigation measures seriously.”
Minnesota officials over the weekend announced the state’s first confirmed coronavirus-related death, and five patients were hospitalized in intensive care as of Sunday as COVID-19 continued spreading among communities across the state.
In addition to the continued pleas for people to practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible, Ehresmann noted two key issues in a media briefing Sunday:
Because many dental offices are closed, she said emergency rooms across the state are seeing more people coming in with dental emergencies. She called on Minnesota residents to reach out to their dentist in those cases, so they don’t take up space in ERs. She also asked dentists to make accommodations to provide emergency care.
Ehresmann said there is a “desperate need” for blood donations in Minnesota, with many of the usual donation options (workplace blood drives, etc.) no longer available. She said donating blood is safe, and blood banks have taken steps to ensure social distancing.
The state health lab had processed 4,680 tests as of Sunday, and Mayo Clinic and other labs have processed additional tests. Mayo helped the state work through a backlog of 800 samples, Ehresmann said, and she believes Minnesota can keep its pace on testing priority patients in the coming days.
A concerning turn in the outbreak: COVID-19 is showing up in long-term care facilities and among health workers — who account for about 1 in 5 confirmed infections.
The state Health Department said at least one COVID-19 is from an assisted living situation, where there can be a high population of elderly and potentially vulnerable residents. They did not identify the facility.
Ehresmann said the coronavirus may also be moving through the health care system.
"We have seen some transmission in the health care setting, but the majority were based on travel,” she said. “We have 34 situations in which health care workers have been infected."
