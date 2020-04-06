Gov. Tim Walz used an unusual State of the State address Sunday evening to try to rally Minnesotans beset by both the COVID-19 pandemic and the sweeping stay-at-home order Walz has issued to try to slow the disease’s spread.
Rather than speaking at the state Capitol to a packed chamber of state lawmakers, as is typical, Walz gave the address nearly alone from the governor’s residence in St. Paul. The speech contained no new updates on the disease’s spread, or new announcements such as whether Walz’s stay-at-home order will be extended beyond April 10.
Instead, Walz drew on Minnesotans’ experiences with long winters to urge them to band together to get through COVID-19 — whose impact “far exceeds the reality of Minnesota’s harshest winters.”
“No matter how daunting the challenge, no matter how dark the times, Minnesota has always risen up — by coming together,” Walz said.
In addition to citing examples of Minnesotans’ community spirit, from a state trooper who gave his protective masks to a doctor to children leaving chalk drawings to cheer up quarantined seniors, Walz attempted to persuade Minnesotans that the difficult stay-at-home order is worth enduring.
“These last few weeks have been difficult — and it’s only going to get harder,” Walz said. But, he told Minnesotans, “Staying home is the only vaccine we have right now.”
“You are slowing the spread of this disease. You are protecting your neighbors. You are giving hospitals time to prepare to care for the many who will fall ill.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.