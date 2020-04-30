Minnesota’s COVID-19 toll continued on its grim course Thursday, with the Health Department reporting 343 Minnesotans have died from the disease, 24 more than Wednesday. Total cases since the pandemic began crossed 5,000.
The number of currently hospitalized jumped to 365, up 45, with 130 in intensive care.
The latest case and death counts come as Gov. Tim Walz prepares to announce his next steps to restart more sectors of the economy while keeping some restrictions on daily life.
With his current stay-at-home order set to expire Monday, Walz is expected to unveil a plan at 2 p.m. that extends the order and keeps bars and restaurants takeout-only through May 18, but also makes changes to allow some additional business operations.
Earlier this week, he gave the green light to letting factory and office workers who don’t have customer-facing jobs back into their work spaces, with safeguards. On Wednesday, he expressed hope that smaller Main Street business could soon reopen with social distancing and other hygiene measures in place.
The governor, though, has made clear that places that depend on public crowds, including bars, eateries and big sporting events, would be among the last to return to normal business operations.
As restrictions relax and testing ramps up, health leaders said Minnesotans should expect to see the COVID-19 outbreak widen, but they expressed confidence that Minnesota’s health care system was prepared to deal with an expected surge of cases and hospitalizations.
The need for that kind of preparation was evident Thursday as total cases hit 5,136 with new cases rising significantly faster now than the number of recoveries.
Health Department data showed about 42 percent of Minnesotans testing positive for the disease since the pandemic began have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated. Before this week, recoveries had been running at about 50 percent of total cases.
A new effort between the state, Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota to dramatically ramp-up testing in Minnesota and quickly identify and isolate COVID-19 cases appears to be paying off.
The state on Thursday reported 3,279 completed daily tests from the prior day — the first time daily testing topped 3,000.
Walz said the state should be testing 5,000 people daily as part of the plan to reopen the economy.
