Minnesota will need a drastic increase in COVID-19 testing in the next three weeks in order to hit Gov. Tim Walz's goal — one he says is critical to a successful reopening of the state's economy.
The governor said Wednesday he's pushing for 5,000 tests a day by May 4, when his stay-at-home order expires. The state has averaged about 1,100 tests a day this week.
Logistical issues and an initial belief the federal government would take command of testing had delayed the process, Walz said, but now Minnesota must "go it alone."
His remarks came shortly after the Health Department confirmed eight new deaths and nearly 20 more coronavirus patients in intensive care Wednesday.
The latest coronavirus statistics:
1,809 cases via 40,242 tests
87 deaths
445 cases requiring hospitalization
197 people remain in the hospital; 93 in ICUs
23 percent of cases in congregate living settings
940 patients recovered
While there's a long way to go on testing to hit his goal, Walz said Mayo Clinic and other resources could help Minnesota lead the U.S. in testing.
State officials also said they're making headway on addressing shortages of masks and personal protection gear for health workers. They said the stay-at-home order and other measures pushed back the expected peak of hospitalizations, buying time for them to source and stockpile equipment.
However, political rifts continued to grow between DFLers, including Walz, and Republican lawmakers.
Republican House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt on Tuesday argued that the state needed to tailor restrictions to those at higher risk and "allow the rest of us to go back to work." Walz reiterated Wednesday he also wants to get people back to their jobs but “you can’t just say you want to restart” the economy.
Citing the recent shutdown of the Smithfield Foods pork plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., near the Minnesota border, amid a COVID-19 outbreak, Walz said, "it does us no good to send everybody back to work and get everybody sick.”
Noting that Minnesota has the lowest infection rate in the country, Walz said Minnesotan’s efforts over the past month to keep people home and out of crowded public spaces was working to check the disease.
“All of this sacrifice that we made,” he cautioned, “could be eaten up very quickly.”
