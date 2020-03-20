Most of us have all heard of fake news. In fact, it gets thrown around like some kind of joke. However, the reality is that fake news in a time of uncertainty can be dangerous and cause major concern or even panic.
This was the case recently in Missouri when someone sent out a fake news story. This person didn’t just send out a fake story, they replicated the newspapers online story appearance. It looked very real and people believed it. Why wouldn’t they, after all newspapers are a trusted source of news and information, especially during a crisis situation.
Here is what happened: A man posted a fake story on Facebook, making it appear that he was sharing an article from the Southeast Missourian about “the first official case of COVID-19” in Southeast Missouri. He used the Southeast Missourian logo — and mimicked how the newspaper’s stories appear online. He cited real names at a local hospital while posting fake news. It was an irresponsible fraud.
As you can imagine people became alarmed and one person posted “I’m seriously having a heart attack! I was just visiting someone in the emergency room Saturday.” It was later learned that this person favors himself as a jokester, however, nothing in the fake story indicated it was in any way a joke. The story started making waves and it took at least four different reports to Facebook before it was finally removed. The individual who did this has now been visited by the FBI, local prosecutor and a member of the governor’s office. Turns out they have had run-ins with this individual before and now the newspaper may be suing him.
Not sure why someone would want to incite panic, however, they are out there. At The Daily Journal, you can be sure that we take the news very seriously just like the newspaper in Missouri and we will do everything in our power to report accurate, timely news that you can trust.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
