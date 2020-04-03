While our daily lives and routines have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in stressful situations including working from home, distance learning and stay-at-home orders, many individuals, businesses and organizations are trying to stay positive and encourage a sense of community as we get through this time together.
Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce has organized Spirit Week for Monday through Friday of next week (April 6-10). “I think, primarily, we all need what I’m calling a social distraction. We need something that’s a little light, something that helps us build team amongst either our coworkers or our community, something that’s easy,” says Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce president Lisa Workman.
Many schools host spirit weeks before special events like homecoming or prom, encouraging students to dress according to themes each day. Fergus Falls Spirit Week follows the same idea, but is a community-wide event. Kicking off on Monday, everyone is encouraged to wear pajamas for pajama day. Tuesday is “Twin Day,” so dress up to match a friend, family member, coworker or pet. Wednesday is “Sports Day,” Thursday is “National Unicorn Day” and Friday is “Fergus Falls Spirit Day.” Take photos of your outfits or related projects and post them on Facebook with the #FergusSpiritWeek hashtag and tag @FergusFallsChamber to be entered for a chance to win Fergus Bucks.
“It’s unlimited as to how they can participate. They can, of course, dress up, follow the themes that are for the day, and just post pictures on Facebook and tag the chamber and tag Fergus Spirit Week … that’s a good way to share it, even if they don’t want to do that, that’s fine, just share with your friends and whatnot,” says Workman. “Just snap a quick picture of yourself, and if you don’t want to dress up, draw a picture. If it’s sports week and you want to put up an emblem of the Vikings or the Otters logo, just any way that folks can play along and have a little fun with it.”
Winners chosen for Fergus Bucks are completely random, it’s not a contest or competition, just a way to get the community to come together and show hometown pride. “We’re not trying to make light of the situation, we’re just trying to give people a distraction, a social distraction, something else to pay attention to,” Workman says.
Winners will have their Fergus Bucks mailed to them and they can be used at any business that is a member of the Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce. Workman says, “We’ll just give away some random Fergus Bucks that we will mail out to people and that they can use at their favorite businesses once things settle down a little bit, or they can use them at the restaurants or grocery stores.”
