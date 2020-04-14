Do you have a mask? No, it’s not Halloween. It’s a war mask. You know, the war against a deadly virus. The war masks seem to be at a premium.
Volunteers have stepped up to sew masks due to the low supply out there in the battle zone. I have seen various do-it-yourself patterns on several social media sites. I’ve even tried making a few myself and I ended up with a very unsuccessful product.
Just the other day, my friend in Fargo sent me a video of herself wearing a coffee filter mask. It was her favorite of the six other types she had tried. Since I don’t drink coffee, I don’t have any coffee filters. So that one is out.
I did wear an old dish towel with two rubber bands when I went to get the mail. My ears hurt before I could open my mailbox. And my glasses steamed up so bad I couldn’t see the buttons on the elevator. I kept getting off at the wrong floor.
My daughter-in-law is sewing masks. I called her and pleaded my “sore ears” story. She was already out of them. She wouldn’t have time during the next few sunny days as her lawn work took priority. My son, her husband, is an over-the-road trucker. And he was in Alaska delivering 19 Minnesota-made snowmobiles to Fairbanks. He went to kindergarten at North Pole (12 miles south of Fairbanks) and wouldn’t be home for two weeks. I should have told him to bring me home a totem pole mask.
One day I was watching the news. They were demonstrating how to make a mask out of an assortment of old bras. The end results were a success or failure, depending on the cup size of the bra. The bigger the boob, the more chance of an ill-fitting mask. (There has to be a punchline there, but I don’t want to get in trouble!)
I finally found a ‘real” mask in a very unusual place. I ventured out for the first time in over a month. I went to our local food shelf here in Buffalo for some much needed groceries. I wore my dish towel/rubber band mask. I think the volunteer worker felt sorry for my painful ears. She asked if I wanted a “real” mask. I didn’t hesitate to reply in the affirmative.
I went home with my “loaf of bread, container of milk and a stick of butter” as they used to say on “Sesame Street.” But the best item of all was my virus killing mask with no rubber bands.
I hope you have a mask and toilet paper. The two main weapons to win this battle. Both are in short supply. Stay safe.
Jean Lemmon is a columnist for The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.