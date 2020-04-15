Senator Torrey Westrom (R-Elbow Lake), and Representative Jeff Backer (R-Browns Valley) plan to hold a town hall meeting using the Zoom application next week. They will cover the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as any other legislative issues the attendees wish to bring forward. Rep. Backer and Sen. Westrom’s goal is to keep their district informed and maintain an open line of communication, despite an inability to hold traditional town halls. The meeting will last about one hour and feature an update on the current situation and a time for constituent questions.
Constituents from Big Stone, Douglas, Grant, Pope, Stevens, Traverse and Wilkin counties are invited to join the video call. To join via the Zoom platform, visit Zoom’s website to create an account and download the app, which is free. Once you have a Zoom account, use the link below to join the call. The call-in number is listed for community-members who prefer to dial-in by phone. This is the first attempt at a virtual town hall meeting, so patience with technical difficulties may be needed. A staff member will be standing by.
Who: Representative Jeff Backer and Senator Torrey Westrom
What: Zoom town hall to speak to constituents about the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other legislative issues.
When: 2–3 p.m., Wednesday, April 22, 2020,
Where: To join the meetings, click this link: https://zoom.us/j/9193812159?pwd=U1dyMkdXQUZKcnNCU3VHOEZ0ZlVvZz09 or visit join.zoom.us and enter meeting ID: 919-381-2159
Audio conferencing participants need to call 415-762-9988 or 646-568-7788 and follow the audio instructions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.