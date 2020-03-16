In the past few days our country has entered a completely new era, a period of national quarantine.
I read that schools will probably shut, causing serious day care worries for those without grandmas or other family close by.
And many nurses and other important people have school age kids who will need day care.
And many others will be self quarantined at home, due to exposures or due to fear. I am especially worried about those with the fewest resources and least likely to have family close by.
I am asking if there is anything we retirees can do to help in our community?
In what capacity?
Is there an agency that might act to organize us oldsters to help?
The Senior Citizen Center, Otter Tail County Public Health, the various churches, the Y Folks?
My neighbor suggested A. We could shop and deliver groceries to those who are homebound due to illness, disability, or under quarantine. I could shop and leave a bag on their doorstep.
B. Maybe we could be involved in some sort of day care effort, either in a community setting or going into individuals’ homes. Would that require a state mandated background check? How long would that take? Some of us have had those in the distant past. How would someone feel about a stranger walking into their home to care for their most precious possessions?
Of course we retirees are the old ones with our own health problems, making us at higher risk of death if we contact COVID-19.
Maybe the best thing for society would be for us at risk oldsters to be the first to hunker down at home.
Others thoughts about this?
Jerry Hendel
Fergus Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.