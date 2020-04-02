Driving by the parking lot is almost empty and no one is seen entering or leaving the building. Compared to the usual hustle and bustle, the Fergus Falls YMCA looks abandoned. The question, “What is going on at the Y?” was asked the other day.
Closing and opening
The building was closed to normal operations on March 17; it is scheduled to reopen May 1. These dates closely follow Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders.
Despite the look from the outside of the building, Y staff is providing community services needed to address the current pandemic. Additional services may become available. Watch the website, fergusfallsymca.org, Facebook, and the mobile app DAXKO for updates.
Child care
The YMCA is providing alternative school age child care for families that work within essential services. The Y is a Tier 2 provider as classified on the governor’s list. The program runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Besides providing the traditional child care services, beginning Monday, March 30, Y staff is providing support for each of the children as they begin distance learning offered by their school districts and teachers. The challenge to Y staff is keeping up with each child’s assignments; taking their age, abilities, and learning style into account; and supporting, directing and monitoring each child as they do their schoolwork.
The steps being taken in the interest of safety for the children and staff are keeping the pods of children to 10 or less, sanitizing the area used by a pod before another pod uses it, maintaining distancing, and frequent handwashing and sanitizing. Only authorized persons are allowed entrance to the Y. Each person is screened at the door for virus symptoms and then they immediately wash their hands and sanitize.
Pick-up location for meals
The Y is a pickup location for daily meals provided by the Fergus Falls School District. Students 18 and under may pick up a lunch and breakfast for the following morning from 12 to 12:30 Monday through Friday. School district personnel distribute the meals in the drive on the south east corner of the building.
Resources for exercising at home
The Y is providing health and fitness videos for people of every age from kids to young athletes to older adults. Go to the Y’s website, fergusfallsymca.org, or their Facebook page. On the website, click on coronavirus updates and then virtual workouts for videos on tai chi, yoga, boot camp more. Another choice is Les Mills on Demand for virtual workouts to do at home.
The Silver Sneakers and the Silver and Fit websites also have at-home exercise videos available on demand.
Helping the Y during isolation
Emily Stawarski, membership and marketing director, asks that all members stay in contact with each other and offer what support they can to fellow Y members.
Eric Price, executive director says, “While we look forward to restoring full center operations as soon as possible, your membership helps us meet critical needs during this pandemic. You play a vital role in helping us deploy these services and serve our community by continuing your membership.” Be a cause-driven member, a member who appreciates the causes the YMCA supports in addition to the benefits to your personal health and well-being.
YMCA contacts
Phone: 218-739-4489 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
E-mail: membership@fergusfallsymca.org.
Website: fergusfallsymca.org.
Facebook: facebook.com/fergsfalls.ymca.
Y’s Folks Club
The March general meeting was wisely canceled at the last minute, as have all April meetings and events. The salad luncheon, scheduled for the beginning of May, may have to be rescheduled or cancelled as well.
Note from the leadership team
“The YMCA leadership team wants to let all of our members know that the Y is not the same without you! We miss our members!”
Mary Worner is a past president of Y’s Folks.
