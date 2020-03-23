What? The government is going to send me a check for $1,000 because of COVID-19?!
Sure, I’ll take it. I can use it to buy more consumer goods. That’ll stimulate the economy. But I certainly don’t need it. This epidemic is very inconvenient. Everything is shut down. Hunkered down here at home.
But I don’t need government cash. My retirement income continues. Probably 50% of people have jobs that will continue to pay them. So we don’t need cash.
This government money is simply to buy favor with people. And it will cost up to one trillion dollars?! This is an irresponsible raid on the Treasury to buy votes for our ignorant leader. He has already done long-term damage to the country with his tax cuts, mainly to the rich.
Now this?
Come on. I’m not that dumb.
There are many folks who will lose their jobs because of this pandemic. They need and deserve this government money. Send them checks. But many of us, probably 40% of the population, don’t need this.
Don’t bankrupt the country to buy votes for our ignorant leader.
Jerry Hendel
Fergus Falls
