During this crisis I have been thinking a lot about what the new normal will look like and as much as I do not like to think about it I cannot stop those thoughts from consuming at least a good chunk of my day. And it’s not anything I did or did not do, it’s just reality because where ever I go I am constantly reminded that we are in a crisis and it really does seem at times to be like a bad dream.
For example, you cannot enter a restaurant, you have to go through the drive-thru or park at a designated spot to pick up food etc. And at the drive-thru windows there is plexiglass installed (I call them splatter shields) to help prevent spreading the disease and many workers are wearing plastic gloves. These are all good measures to help combat community spread of the coronavirus and they are also examples of what I am calling the “new normal.” Many stores now have some kind of colored tape on the floor at checkout counters so customers will know to stand 6 feet apart. The tape will probably be transformed into a much nicer looking graphic and be a permanent fixture at all checkout counters.
Facemasks, both homemade and professional, will probably be the new normal going forward. In fact, I believe people will become creative with homemade masks and there will be contests to show off the coolest masks out there. Again, this will more than likely be the new normal.
I also believe the market will be flooded with personal protection equipment like hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, facemasks of all types and plastic gloves galore. We may go from not being able to find hand sanitizer to finding it in clearance sections due to a huge increase in supply and demand that will taper off at some point. Same for facemasks and plastic gloves.
And probably the biggest new normal will be the all-out effort to disinfect everything from shopping carts to doors, handles, credit card machines, etc. Most anything we as the public come into contact with regularly will now be cleaned and disinfected routinely to help prevent the community spread of COVID-19. I know we are all anxious for things to return to normal, however, the reality is the new normal will be different than it was only six weeks ago. Let’s all be clean, smart and follow the local guidelines to do our part to eliminate COVID-19 so we can all be healthy.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
