The Minnesota Department of Health reported that on Wednesday, April 8, Wilkin County has experienced its first coronavirus-related death. The county remains at a total 2 cases total. 

Gov. Tim Walz has extended the stay-at-home order for Minnesota until May 4 to slow the spread of COVID-19. Schools, restaurants and bars to remain closed until May 4. 

“We are taking this seriously, and we are staying home. While Minnesota is showing lower rates of infections than our peers across the country, now is not the time to let up or allow that trajectory to change," Walz said.

Minnesota results were updated at 11 a.m. Wednesday April, 8

Total approximate number of completed tests: 30,753

Total positive: 1,154

Total hospitalized: 271

In critical care: 64

Patients no longer need to be isolated: 632

Total deaths: 39

County, Cases, Deaths:

Anoka 46, 0

Beltrami 6, 0

Benton 1, 0

Big Stone 1, 0

Blue Earth 21, 0

Brown 7, 0

Carlton 14, 0

Carver 10, 0

Cass 3, 0

Chisago 5, 1

Clay 20, 0

Clearwater 2, 0

Cottonwood 5, 0

Crow Wing 10, 0

Dakota 75, 3

Dodge 13, 0

Douglas 1, 0

Faribault 3, 0

Fillmore 10, 0

Freeborn 17, 0

Goodhue 13, 0

Hennepin 344, 18

Houston 1, 0

Isanti 4, 0

Itasca 2, 0

Jackson 1, 0

Kandiyohi 2, 0

Koochiching 1, 0

 

Lac qui Parle 1, 0

Le Sueur 20, 0

Lincoln 2 0

Lyon 4 0

Mahnomen 1 0

Martin 34 4

McLeod 1 0

Meeker 1 0

Mower 18 0

Murray 1 0

Nicollet 5 0

Olmsted 108 2

Otter Tail 2 0

Pine 1 0

Pipestone 1 0

Polk 1 0

Ramsey 112 3

Redwood 1, 0

Renville 2, 0

Rice 4, 0

Roseau 1, 0

Scott 17, 1

Sherburne 9, 0

Sibley 1, 0

St. Louis 28, 0

Stearns 7, 0

Steele 8, 0

Swift 1, 0

Traverse 2, 0

Wabasha 6, 0

Waseca 3, 0

Washington 70, 2

Watonwan 4, 0

Wilkin 2, 1

Winona 19, 4

Wright 12, 0

Yellow Medicine 2, 0

For more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's dashboard

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments