The West Otter Tail County fair board announced that it will cancel the 2020 fair in Fergus Falls.
In a press release, the fair board said:
As many of you have heard, the West Otter Tail County fair board has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 West Otter Tail County Fair due to the COVID-19 health pandemic.
4-H supports this decision and is committed to offering an alternative for West Otter Tail County youth to showcase their learning and achievements. So keep working on your projects, ID your animals and continue working with them too. In partnership with the fair board, we will find a way to celebrate your effort and ensure a pathway to state events.
We are sorry that we do not have all the answers at this time but promise to keep you informed.
We have a variety of new learning experiences available for youth to explore. Find statewide opportunities at 4-H at Home. West Otter Tail County 4-H is open and actively working to discover and encourage the sparks within our youth. Stay connected. Stay strong. Stay 4-H!
