During the regularly scheduled Fergus Falls City Council meeting, held on Monday night, Klara Beck, Community Development manager, brought for a discussion with the board over the possibilities of reducing the sizes of boards and commissions in Fergus. “For the last couple of months, we’ve been trying to make boards and commissions run a little more efficiently,” stated Beck, “there have been some issues reaching quorums. We realize the boards and commissions play an incredibly important role in the work that our city does, they are advisory committees to the council.”
There have been previous discussions on perhaps merging some of the boards together, but due to negative feedback on the matter, Beck suggests that is not the way to go.
“Another solution could be, for those that are having difficulty reaching a quorum, we take the membership numbers down,” said Beck. The board deliberated on the matter, with talks surrounding using language to leave the door open for having a minimum number needed, but also having the power to raise the number back up again. It also could vary from board to board, where some are not having issues with reaching a quorum.
“If you have three on a committee and only two show up, that's not a committee, that’s having coffee,” said council member Jim Fish, “you need to have three as a minimum, so if your board is set at five and three show up, you still have a quorum.” The board thanked Beck for her work, as Mayor Ben Schierer mentioned it being a concern dating back a few years.
The board also passed a resolution authorizing the execution of a tax abatement agreement, granted a 15 year ad valorem tax exemption for the Cottage LLC, and also passed a resolution to extend the purchase agreement between the city and Fergus Falls Port Authority for land on a former dairy site. The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for Jan. 3, at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone