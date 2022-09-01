It’s a project that would be massive in scale. A roadway and trail that would go from State Highway 210 and the County Highway 29 intersection all the way across to Water Plant Road at County Highway 1 and a trail alongside that would connect the Hoot Lake trail to the Central Lakes trail.
The idea was brought up during the Fergus Falls City Council Committee of Whole meeting on Aug. 31.
Rich Wentzel of rural Underwood, who stated he commutes to Fergus Falls daily and conceived the idea, made a short presentation explaining the need for such a roadway and trail.
“The recent demolition of the Hoot Lake plant opens up the possibility of constructing a trail and corridor through there. Completion of this project along with the new world class farmer’s marketplace downtown makes Fergus Falls a very attractive tourist destination in the upper midwest. So I’m here to encourage council members to pass a motion to consider the best alignment for this highway and trail corridor and to identify sources to fund it,” said Wentzel.
In response, city administrator Andrew Bremseth said he felt that with the significant scope of the project and the land are being covered that it may not be realistic.
“As you look at this, it’s a significant project. The first time I talked to Rich about this, his passion was obvious. I indicated that a prime example of something significant like this is the Tower Road bridge connection that we completed 10 years ago, which was about 50 years in the making because it’s a substantial project with a substantial price tag and a lot of coordination between various entities. Unfortunately funding sources aren’t readily available for a project of this magnitude, in fact we struggle to find funding sources for our already existing needs,” said Bremseth.
Bremseth also indicated that it would be an uphill climb, from easements, to figuring out cooperation agreements between Otter Tail Power Company and the city as well as the issue of there being significant wetland areas and conservation areas along the proposed path.
“I don’t want to be a negative nelly or a naysayer because it’s a great idea, but I think with the existing needs that we have and the amount of money and time that this would require, I don’t know if there are any immediate steps that we should take unless the council has different thoughts,” said Bremseth.
"Generally when we hear of an idea like this, i’ll go back to the Tower Road bridge, that’s really something that if council thinks there’s merit to the idea it goes potentially on a long range capital improvement plan so it’s out there but, it’s not actively funded or anything like that. Again, that was nearly a 50 year or more project, I see this being more costly and more robust because the area to cover is significantly larger,” stated Bremseth.
Mayor Ben Schierer then inquired about any high level studies on the Hoot Lake power plant area and if it identified any large scale corridors.
City Engineer Brian Yavarow said he had thought about that study, but hadn’t had a chance to review any of its conclusions, but could go back to it to see.
“If the council wants to proceed I would say putting it on the capital improvement plan and giving staff some direction as to how they want us to start doing the due diligence would be appropriate. We’re going to spend money now, to even have any elementary answers on what this looks like, the best path if it's feasible cost and those types of things,” said Bremseth.
The reaction from the city council was mixed.
Both council members, Jim Fish and Scott Kvamme said they were supportive of the idea and said it should be added to the list of improvements, while council member Brent Thompson stated he thought it would actually drive business from downtown and utilize any resources that the city had to address complaints about current roads in the city.
Council member Karoline Gustafson felt it should also be included in the city’s strategic plan.
A motion was ultimately passed to direct staff to include the idea in any future capital improvement planning with the understanding that city staff would bring back details before any funds would be allocated or time spent.