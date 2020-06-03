The Fergus Falls City Council granted an interim use permit for bituminous and concrete mixing facilities on Highway 210 West at a special council meeting Wednesday.
In a short interactive meeting led by council member Karoline Gustafson, acting for Mayor Ben Schierer, the permit request was approved by a roll call vote.
The vote amends a chapter of the city code by changing the R-A (residential-agricultural) zone to a commercial zone.
“The whole idea of the permit is that it is temporary in nature,” city attorney Rolf Nycklemoe told council members.
It is believed the facilities will be located on Highway 210 between Mabel Murphy’s and Interstate 94. The facility will provide cement for the 210 West reconstruction project this summer.
Councilman Anthony Hicks asked how the interim use permit affected property tax.
“When we change something from one zone to another do we get anything out of it?” Hicks asked. “Obviously these people are profiting from having a cement plant on their site.”
“We get an additional use on the property,” Nycklemoe replied. “Does that translate into dollars for the city? That may be dependent on whether the assessor knows there is a rental agreement going on with this property.”
Hicks said he felt it was something the council may have to look into down the road “if there is value to it.”
City Administrator Andrew Bremseth told council members the interim use permit request had earlier been given a green light by the Fergus Falls Planning Commission.
