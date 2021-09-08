UPDATE:
Specifically, enhancement requests included a vendor utility access for an estimated $35,200.00, a brick column archway at $97,012.43, and a rain garden for $23,166.34, with a subtotal of $155,378.77.
ORIGINAL:
After a number of presentations and routine agenda items were debated and discussed at Tuesday’s session of the Fergus Falls City Council an unusual incident occurred. Council member Anthony Hicks walked out of the meeting in protest.
The incident was preceded by a request for a change order for the second phase of the Downtown Riverfront Project, officially known as PI 9768. Included in the change order were adding signage, an archway, and adding vendor utilities, among other enhancements.
With three council members absent, but just enough to have a quorum, one no vote would torpedo down the change order. Hicks voted no, which sparked outrage from at least two other council members. Karoline Gustafson and Justin Arneson appeared shocked when Mayor Ben Schierer said that the vote for the resolution had failed.
Council member Justin Arneson stated that he couldn’t believe what Hicks had done by voting no and that he wanted to know how this would make Fergus Falls look.
Arneson asked, “We’re seriously doing this in Fergus Falls?”
Hicks retorted with, “Basically if we propose this sign, then why didn’t we bid for it? Why are we changing it now and doing a change order if that’s the sign we wanted in the first place?”
“What I’m seeing in front of me, is when we have vendors in five years that want to hook up to utilities, they can look back at this council meeting and say “no,” we weren't doing that because of this one issue,” Arneson said.
Shortly afterwards, Arneson told Hicks, “I just hope you know, you're stopping the project.”
Hicks replied, “I’m not stopping the project.”
Visibly shaken, Gustafson asked if the resolution could be split into individual items and called for another vote at the meeting or what procedures could take place so the resolution could be reintroduced.
At that point, Anthony Hicks stated, “All you’re doing there is basically bullying, because obviously I voted against it. That's something you obviously don’t agree with. Now you want to keep changing the rules so that you can get the answer you want; and that’s not fair, and it’s not democratic.” Hicks abruptly stood up and said “thank you” and that he had heard enough, storming out of council chambers and slamming the door behind him.
This is a developing story. More info to follow.
