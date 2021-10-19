The Fergus Falls City Council paved the way on Monday for development of Campus View Estates, a planned housing development on the campus of the former Regional Treatment Center.
The public hearing for the preparation of a vacation ordinance for the project was held during the regular City Council session.
Campus Development Group is selling the vacant land east of the Kirkbride off of Park Street to Donavan Rogness of Prairie View Development for a housing development. In September the council approved a preliminary plat for the development, as well as rezoning and approving a variance.
Specifically, the zoning would be R-4 in one area, as a small apartment building is contemplated and the rest would be R-2, as twin homes are contemplated for the remainder of the development.
City Administrator Andrew Bremseth said the variance would reduce the rear yard setbacks by 2 feet, which would allow for slightly larger sunrooms to be built in the rear of the homes, which the developer found to be enjoyed by home buyers in his previous developments.
The resolution was unanimously approved by council members. City staff will now prepare the necessary ordinance for introduction and for a first reading at a future council meeting. A second reading is also required at a separate council meeting before a vote on the vacation ordinance.
In other council business, the council approved a resolution allowing a change order in reference to the prevailing wages provision of the Phase 1 portion of the Down Riverfront Project.
According to Bolton and Menk, The change order increases the contract amount by $662,616. The contract price afterward would be $3,876,216.
Bolton and Menk representative Kent Louwagie stated to council, “We prepared this change order to add those prevailing wage provisions to the contract and working with the contractor on the cost of that change order which is based on the increased wages, they will need to pay their employees, to meet the prevailing wage provisions. Recognizing that is a significant increase from the original contract amount, Bolton and Menk have prepared to offset the cost of that change order in the form of withholding invoices for our work involved with the project so that the city’s budget is preserved.”
Bolton and Menk earlier stated in a memo to the city that they wanted to put this behind them, and wanted to make the project whole by reducing their budget and withholding invoices for Phase I while reducing their fees on Phase II of the project.
A resolution was also introduced acknowledging the retirement of city employee Rodney Lorkhorst, who has been with the city in various positions for 30 years, most recently as a refuse driver with sanitation services.