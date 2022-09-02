RUTHLESS tour

Gary Allan will be bringing his RUTHLESS Tour to The Otter in Otter Tail this Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

 Submitted | Eric Adkins

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Country superstar Gary Allan will be bringing his RUTHLESS Tour to Otter Tail County on Sept. 3. It is Allan’s first new album in eight years and he’ll be performing at The Otter, in Ottertail City, with the show kicking off at 8:30 p.m.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?