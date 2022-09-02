Country superstar Gary Allan will be bringing his RUTHLESS Tour to Otter Tail County on Sept. 3. It is Allan’s first new album in eight years and he’ll be performing at The Otter, in Ottertail City, with the show kicking off at 8:30 p.m.
“RUTHLESS is a collection of songs recorded over eight years and several different recording sessions,” Allan explains. “I try to sing songs that I have lived, so I would say the songs on RUTHLESS somewhat describe where I was in life during each session. I then spent some time listening to them all and cutting the list down to the 13 songs that made the album.”
Allan’s musical inspiration stemmed from his father and artists such as Merle Haggard, George Jones, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash, to name a few: “My dad, brother and I had a family band that played bars around Southern California and we played songs from all of those artists. When I was a teenager, my brother took me to see the Highway Men and that is when I knew I wanted to make a career out of music.”
Allan explains that he has always made music to play it live and after being off for over a year due to the pandemic he’s more ready than ever to get back on the stage.
“The band and I are just happy to be able to play live again,” Allan notes. “We never take it for granted and want everyone to have a great time at each show.”
Allan mentions that out of all the advice given to him throughout his career from his musical heroes, the best he’s been given has been to remember that your career is up to you: “Sing the songs you want to sing, tour and take your music to the fans as much as possible and always stay true to yourself.”
More information about tour dates can be found at the following: garyallan.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone