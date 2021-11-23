On the morning of Tuesday, November 23, the Otter Tail County Commissioners held their latest meeting at the Government Services Center in Fergus Falls. One of the main topics amongst the agenda was an update to the Glacial Edge Trail system. This is a project that has been in the works for a few years. The proposed 14-mile trail extension of the Glacial Edge Trail will begin along County Road 1 at the Otter Tail County Garage site and continue north along County Road 3, to Maplewood State Park. The intent of the extended route is to provide a unique regional trail experience, showcasing both the rural and urban context of the glacial edge landscape, while connecting important regional destinations.
The trail will be constructed as a 10-ft wide paved trail that is separated from the roadway. In some areas where the trail crosses wetland areas, a boardwalk or other type of construction will be explored to reduce the impact of trail construction on water and wildlife habitat. Eventually a Perham to Pelican Rapids Regional Trail (east to west).
“The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks & Trails commission recommended to us to piggyback the east west corridor to the proposed north south corridor and amend the original plan for the Glacial Lakes Trail master plan to work with the City of Fergus Falls,” said Deputy County Administrator, Nick Leonard. “The next step, if we decide we want to move forward with this, is one, the county board would have to adopt it, two the City of Fergus Falls would have to say yes, we are okay with this and then ultimately re-submit the master plan.” The board approved a motion on the resolution.
Commissioner Johnson suggested that one or more of the commissioners attend the next Pelican Rapids City Council meeting, as they are deciding whether or not to move forward on street projects. “MNDot’s current proposal is to remove the stop lights in Pelican and put in round-a-bouts,” said Johnson, “at the end of the day, what I’m looking for is authorization from the board to go as a representative of the board to support MNDot’s proposal, do show all of the work that has been done and trying to assist Pelican Rapids economical growth.” The board moved in favor of authorizing Commissioner Johnson’s request.
Tuesday afternoon also the bid opening for the Phelps Mill Foundation Restoration project. The next scheduled meeting for OTC Commissioners is set for 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14.
