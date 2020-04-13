There is an old joke that Minnesotans like to tell each other by the seasonal change — “There are only two seasons in the state, winter and road construction.” As we slowly make our way out of the winter and into the spring, we take a look at that second season. The Daily Journal interviewed Otter Tail County engineer Chuck Grotte about upcoming projects and if the coronavirus pandemic has impacted those plans.
Q: With the pandemic, has this slowed down plans for the summer or currently?
A: No, we have a full schedule of work planned for the summer.
Q: Has it been harder to find companies for project bids due to the current situation?
A: We have not had any bid openings in the past few months, we have them scheduled for April 22, 29 and May 6. Other counties in the area have not had a problem getting good competitive bids on their projects.
Q: What are some of the projects that the county has planned this year?
A: Nothing yet due to COVID-19. We did defer two projects for other reasons, they were resurfacing on portions of CSAH 5 at Clitherall and CSAH 67 south of New York Mills. We do expect that we will be collecting less local option sales tax, so we may have to make some reduction as we move forward. We will most likely cut some seal coat work if needed to fit the funds available. The bigger impact will most likely be seen next year as collections are down on the state gas tax, so we will most likely see a reduction in state aid funding for next year.
Q: Have there been any projects that you have had to shift or delay due to the pandemic?
A: So far things are on track. Our maintenance crews have been out patching, shouldering and dealing with a few high water issues. Most of our engineering and administrative employees are working remotely.
Q: I have been asked questions about the completion of County Highway 1, where are we with that?
A: The contractor will resume work once the spring road restrictions are lifted. Most of the work should be done by sometime in June.
Planned projects for 2020
Resurfacing
CSAH 1 (Tower Rd to Oak Street)
CSAH 1 (0.8 miles east of CSAH 14 to TH 78)
CSAH 5 (Oak Street (old 210) to CSAH 16)
CSAH 13 (CSAH 8 to N. County Line)
CSAH 35 (CSAH 1 to CSAH 41)
CSAH 54 (TH 78 to CH 127)
CSAH 67 (CSAH 50 to CSAH 54)
CSAH 46 (Parkers Prairie to E Co Line)
CSAH 88 (I-94 to Tower Rd)
CH 127(TH 108 to CSAH 54)
Reconstruction
CSAH 10 to CSAH 35
CSAH 34 (CSAH 35 to TH 10)
CSAH 89 (TH 78 to CSAH 16)
CSAH 96 (1st St. and Mill Ave in Pelican Rapids)
CSAH 100 (Broadway to Broadway)
Bridge
CSAH 15 Orwell
CSAH 8 Pine Lake
Seal coat
CSAH 1 (Fir/Union to Friberg Ave)
CSAH 10 (E Lim Elizabath to CSAH 1)
CSAH 11 (CSAH 88 to N. Limit of Rothsay)
CSAH 16 (0,8 m E of 55 to TH 108)
CSAH 19 (CSAH 76 to CSAH 8)
CSAH 24 (CSAH 3 to CSAH 41)
CSAH 38 (CSAH 59 to TH 29)
CSAH 5 (CSAH 38 to TH 210)
CSAH 51 (CSAH 60 to N. Co. Line)
CSAH 6 (CSAH 65 to TH 29)
CSAH 65 (CSAH 40 to CSAH 67)
CSAH 70 (CSAH 75 to E. Co. Line)
CSAH 72 (TH 78 to CSAH 83)
CSAH 88 (CSAH 24 to 0.2 m N)
CSAH 9 (TH 59 to TH 34)
CSAH 9 (TH 34 to N. County Line)
CSAH 94 (Front to Park St)
CH 116 (170th Ave to TH 210)
CH 129 (CSAH 38 to TH 59)
Other assignments
CSAH 34 Trail
Traffic marking
Culverts
Crack sealing maintenance
