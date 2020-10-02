A summer-long bridge rebuilding project over the Otter Tail River on County Highway 15 is nearing completion according to Otter Tail County Public Works officials.
When completed, the $1,138,879.30 project will enable traffic to cross the river near Orwell Dam for the first time since May 15.
County engineer Chuck Grotte looks for completion of the project by mid-October.
“We’re kind of winding down,” Grotte said.
Grotte said $425,000 of state bridge bonding money is wrapped up in the project while the rest is being financed by state sales-tax funds.
The 2020 bridge replaces a span over the Otter Tail River that was built in 1959. The closest bridge crossing to County Highway 15 is 6 miles to the west on County Highway 19 in Wilkin County.
Bridge work is being carried out by R.R. Schroeder Construction of Glenwood. Highway work is being handled by States Border Construction of Graceville.
The reopening of the two-lane bridge is eagerly awaited by area farmers who are in the midst of fall harvest work.
