Bridge open

County Highway 41 bridge reopened last week after a fire made the bridge unsafe for travel. The bridge is schedule to be rebuilt in 2021.

The County Highway 41 bridge at Star Lake near Dent was set on fire in September. Upon survey of the bridge by engineers, additional safety measures have been put in place. The weight restrictions for the bridge are 14 tons for conventional vehicles and 22 tons for semi-trailers. The detour along County Highway 35 and State Highway 108 remains for those vehicles that exceed the weight restrictions.

Bridge load posting signs have been installed at the bridge and at all major intersections, along with advisory 40-mph signs and the truck detour. Emergency vehicles are exempt from bridge-load posting by law. Due to the weight restrictions, county and township equipment will not be able to plow the bridge or the adjacent roadway. A private contractor has been hired to plow snow in this area. The bridge is scheduled to be rebuilt in 2021 at a cost of $980,000.

