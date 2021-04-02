A disturbing trend is emerging that has blindsided unsuspecting residents statewide, as well as locally, in the form of unemployment fraud.
The victims are people who have not filed for unemployment, and are usually not expecting any correspondence from the state. An imposter collects benefits and they are using your name to do it.
The most disturbing part of the scam is the type of information whoever is running it has collected in terms of information that would be needed to open a prospective claim. This can include Social Security numbers, birthdates, addresses or other very personal information.
Minnesota unemployment insurance is typically a way for someone to keep their head above water while seeking new employment. Unfortunately, that safety net is now being compromised.
According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), identity theft is now commonplace with upward of 7-10% of Americans affected each year. They say if an imposter files for an unemployment insurance account, the former employer, as well as the victim will typically receive a notification in the mail.
DEED says this will be the most common tipoff that a scam has occurred. It is crucial that the victim needs to immediately reach out to local law enforcement at this point.
Lt. Greg Seim with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says county residents need to be very aware. “Be diligent, diligence is huge, and monitor all accounts, and watch activity for all financial accounts,” he said.
Seim also urges residents who receive any type of communication like this or any other similar scams to call and report it right away to local law enforcement, whether it be the Fergus Falls police or the sheriff’s office.
DEED also has an online fraud form which victims will need to fill out as well. While the process can seem overwhelming it is necessary, because if the victim of the fraud ever needs to file for unemployment themselves the fraud can be documented. They also say that neither victims of identity theft or their employers will not be held liable as long as it is promptly reported and determined to be fraudulent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.