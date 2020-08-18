Census takers are currently in the neighborhood. Even though census takers began visiting the area households can still respond online at 2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020, or by mail until Sept. 30. By answering a few questions, you will help shape the future of your community for the next 10 years. We all count in Minnesota.
Otter Tail County’s response rate so far is about 54% so it is lagging the state rate of 72%. Minnesota is leading the national response rate. Minnesota has the potential to lose a congressional seat. This means the seven remaining congressional districts would gain about 100,000 more people. Susan Brower, Minnesota's state demographer, reported that during the 2010 Census, Minnesota only kept its eighth seat by 8,000 people. You may see the response rate of your community by visiting: 2020census.gov/en/response-rates.
Census takers are from the community. Residents can identify the census takers by their ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date; and Census Bureau-issued phone. Many census takers will also carry a bag with the Census Bureau logo. Some households that have already responded may still get a call or visit from a census taker conducting quality checks.
The interview is quick and easy. The census taker will ask the household the 2020 Census questions and enter the answers in their secure Census Bureau phone. You can expect:
• A few questions like name, age, race and sex.
• No questions regarding Social Security numbers, bank information, or citizenship status.
• A visit between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., including on weekends when people are likely to be home.
• Availability of a census taker who speaks your language. (Households can request a return visit if needed.)
If no one is home when the census taker visits, the census taker will leave a notice of the visit with information about how to respond online or by phone. If necessary, a census taker will return several times to ensure the household is accurately included in the census.
Responding to the census is very important for the communities. A complete and accurate count will benefit your area. The 2020 Census results determine how many seats your state gets in Congress and how public funds are spent on schools, roads, fire and emergency services, hospitals, and more in your community. Take the 2020 Census today!
