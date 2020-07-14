On June 30 the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners appropriated $70,000 for the Perham 180 transitional housing program in Perham.
The program is designed to help special needs individuals receive housing and employment and is directed by Productive Alternatives in Fergus Falls.
Productive Alternatives was also approved by the commissioners for $30,000 to go toward the company’s production department.
