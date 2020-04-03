The recently received property tax statements contained information on the back-left side of the stubs that is not correct. The following is the correct information:

IMPORTANT:  Online credit card and electronic check payments can be made directly at either of the following links:

ottertail.visualgov.com/ or https://ottertailcountymn.us/pay-for/#business

A convenience fee will be charged by the company that processes these payments: Electronic checks at $2 per payment, and credit cards at 2.85%.

Payments can also be made by phone by calling the county treasurer’s office at 218 998-8295.

A convenience fee will apply. Use of either of the above methods require that you have available your parcel number(s), which are labeled property ID number. Please use the back-right side of the stubs to report any address corrections or changes.

