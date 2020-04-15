On April 7, the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners announced that for the now county property taxes will still be due no later than May 15. Any measure by legislators at the state Capitol to change the due date because of the coronavirus impact would need the approval of Gov. Tim Walz.

Most county residents split their property tax payments into two paying half of what’s due by May 15 and the remainder by Oct. 15.

Property tax payments in Otter Tail County are used to provide cash flow to the various townships, school boards and communities throughout the county.

