The Otter Tail County Historical Society’s Coffee Klatch Local History Series continues on Friday, Jan. 22 with Otter Tail County Auditor Wayne Stein.
As auditor Wayne Stein is responsible for ensuring the local election process is conducted in a safe, secure and fair manner. He oversees multiple election stations throughout Otter Tail County. In a county with 62 townships and multiple communities that is a daunting task. Stein will discuss what is involved in organizing an election, how they have changed and what he foresees for the future.
Free and fair elections are the foundation of a functioning democracy. Find out how that is done in Otter Tail County.
The OTCHS Coffee Klatch takes place on zoom at 11 a.m. To access the link go www.otchs.org, click on Coffee Klatch and again on the zoom link.
