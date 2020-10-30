The recent Court of Appeals ruling means absentee and mail ballots must be received by Election Day to be counted. Voters should no longer place their absentee ballot in the mail. Instead, voters have a few options to ensure their vote is counted in the November general election.
• Deliver it in person to the Government Services Center (GSC) in Fergus Falls at 520 W. Fir Ave. before election day or by 3 p.m. on Election Day or ask someone to deliver it by 3 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots may not be delivered to polling place.
• Cast your vote in person with an absentee ballot at the Otter Tail County Auditor’s Office through Nov. 2.
• Cast your vote in person on Election Day at your local polling place. Visit pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/ to find out where to vote.
In Otter Tail County, voting continues during normal business hours 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 2, with an additional half hour added at the end of the day on Monday, Nov. 2. In addition to the normal business hours, the auditor’s office is also open for absentee voting on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Yesterday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit overruled the state approved consent decree extending the deadline for submitting an absentee and mail ballots. The consent decree changed the deadline from requiring absentee and mail ballots to be received by Election Day to being postmarked on or before election day and received within the next seven days. The Court of Appeals ruling means absentee and mail ballots must be received by Election Day to be counted.
Voters who have already put their ballot in the mail can track their ballot at mnvotes.org/track. If your ballot has not yet been received the voter can vote in-person either by absentee, or at their polling place on Election Day. For more information visit: ottertailcountymn.us/elections/ or call 218-998-8040.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.