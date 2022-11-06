The advantage of cover crops in Otter Tail County and the surrounding area has been known about for a long time.
In fact, according to the Journal of Agriculture, Food Systems and Community Development, the United States Department of Agriculture, state agriculture department staff, farmer organizations, agribusiness leaders and conservation and environmental organizations now see cover crops as a solution to reduce the negative externalities of conventional row-crop agriculture.
Cover crops can also help manage soil erosion, a big problem for a lot of producers. However, there is research to suggest that now that they can be much better and much cheaper than chemical fertilizer.
Andrew Moore, CEO of the National Agricultural Aviation Association, based in Alexandria, Va., plants millions of acres of cover crops on farmland every year and says an estimated 20 million acres can sequester 66 million tons of carbon dioxide per year, equal to the emission of about 13 million vehicles and states that cover crops are also part of the climate solution.
According to Moore, cover crops are part of the climate solution because they sequester carbon and keep topsoil in place so that it doesn’t run off during the spring thaw and rains or snowmelt, preventing it from entering watersheds.
“We had a survey we did recently and our members do about 3.8 million acres a year of cover crops and we did some analysis of that discovered that it translated to sequestering 1.9 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equates to about 412,000 cars with carbon combustion engines being eliminated from the road,” said Moore.
Moore suggested that clover can be an excellent choice for a cover crop in some locations and can even keep the cover crop in the ground when they go to plant.
He also stated that other than being a natural air-purifier, cover crops reduce soil erosion which is especially necessary in the Midwest, where strong wind and dust storms can brutalize crop land. Cover crops also have financial benefits: while chemical fertilizer costs are rising, cover crops have become a cost efficient and sustainable fertilizer that returns nutrients to the soil, which result in better yields.
On the National Agricultural Aviation Association website, it states that some farmers apply their products from the ground using ground equipment, but many have realized that using an agricultural aircraft to do this work is often more efficient and effective. For example, manned aircraft can treat wet fields and spray when crop canopies are too thick for ground rigs. Unlike ground rigs, aerial application does not contribute to topsoil runoff or compact the soil. Moreover, when pests or disease threatens a crop, time is critical. At a minimum, an airplane or helicopter can accomplish three times as much application work as any other form of application can.
In the Dakotas and Western Minnesota, the most common cover crops usually consist of a mixture of turnips, rye and clover, but in the sugar beet rich areas of Fergus Falls and the Wahpeton/Breckenridge area, producers will sometimes apply rye to keep the soil fixed during the spring runoff.
Moore said research continues to accumulate most readily on aerial application’s benefits. Higher yields are also due to aircraft treating above, not in, the crop canopy where ground rigs can trample a portion of the crop, ultimately reducing its yields.
More info can be found at agaviation.org/combatingclimatechange.