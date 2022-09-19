Candidates have been out pounding the pavement — making connections and answering questions raised by community members in preparation of what is suspected to be tight contention in the Nov. 8 general election in Otter Tail County and Fergus Falls as well as Minnesota, as a whole.
Formal debates have largely taken a backseat this year, in the interest of alternative formats of communication with the various candidates.
Daily Journal Media will be printing candidate profiles in the newspaper in accordance with the following schedule:
- Sept. 24: Independent School District #544 school board candidates — Kirby Anderson, Melanie Cole, Melissa Hermes, Arden Kjono, Timothy Nanson.
- Sept. 28: City of Fergus Falls City Council Ward 1 — Krista Hagberg (I), Laura Job.
- Oct. 1: City of Fergus Falls City Council Ward 2 — Scott Kvamme (I), Mark Leighton.
- Oct. 5: City of Fergus Falls City Council Ward 3 — Nate Kunde, Al Kremeier.
- Oct. 8: City of Fergus Falls City Council Ward 4 — Spencer McGrew, Scott Rachels.
- Oct. 12: Otter Tail County Sheriff — Barry Fitzgibbons (I), Joey Geiszler.
- Oct. 15: Otter Tail County Commissioner District 2 — Wayne Johnson (I), Jeff Gontarek.
- Oct. 19: Otter Tail County Commissioner District 3 — Kurt Mortenson (I), Bradley Sunde.
- Oct. 22: Otter Tail County Commissioner District 4 — Betty Murphy (I), Robert "Bob" Lahman.
- Oct. 26: Minnesota State House of Representatives District 9A — Jeff Backer (I)(REP), Nancy Jost (DFL).
- Oct. 29: Minnesota State Senate District 9 — Jordan Rasmusson (REP), Cornel Walker (DFL).
Candidates running unopposed and at the national level will not have locally sourced profile information available.
In addition to the printing of candidate profiles, Daily Journal Media will have a special section will the aforementioned profiles available online, which will be live at fergusfallsjournal.com on Sept. 28.
An open forum Candidate Q&A will be held online in Daily Journal Media's moderated social media platform, NABUR, at nabur.fergusfallsjournal.com/politics.
NABUR's Candidate Q&A will allow members of the community to present their questions to the candidates for response. All posts will be moderated by Daily Journal staff and will be removed immediately if they are not posted in accordance with community standards and guidelines mandating respectful communication free of libel and misinformation. The rollout for the Candidate Q&A will follow the same schedule as the candidate profiles being printed in the newspaper.
The Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free, open-to-the-public Meet the Candidates forum for State Legislative Districts 9 and 9A on Oct. 6, at 4:30 p.m. in the Fergus Falls Public Library's Jean Dahling Room.
Jeff Backer (R) and Nancy Jost (DFL) will be fielding predetermined questions regarding their race for the seat in the House of Representatives for District 9A, with Jordan Rasmusson (R) and Cornel Walker (DFL) in the Senate District 9 race.
The candidates will not be fielding questions from the public at this forum.
The Meet the Candidates forum will be broadcast on PEG Access, PRTC, Leighton Broadcasting and the Fergus Falls Chamber's YouTube Channel following the event. Daily Journal Media will be in attendance and will livestream the forum on Facebook at facebook.com/fergusfallsjournal. More information about the event is available online at either of the following: fergusfalls.com/events/details/meet-the-candidates-state-legislators-district-9-9a-67288 or https://fb.me/e/20CRqBmgj.
Candidates are listed first by incumbent and in alphabetical order by last name following the incumbent.