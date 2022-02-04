As COVID-19 continues to ebb and flow, area communities are buzzing with questions and confusion regarding the status of the community, reliability of data and many other various concerns regarding the virus.
A team of local healthcare officials from Lake Region Healthcare and Otter Tail County Public Health banded together and utilized their organizational resources to address some of the questions presenting by community member.
What is the COVID-19 vaccination’s purpose/what is it good for?
The COVID-19 vaccine is working well to decrease the spread of the virus and to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death, and it continues to be very effective at doing so. A recent study released in MMWR (link here) shows that being fully vaccinated and boosted was very effective at “preventing COVID-19-associated emergency department and urgent care encounters, and preventing COVID-19-associated hospitalizations”, even after the emergence of the Omicron variant. We continue to see lower numbers of vaccinated/boosted individuals with severe illness. Vaccination will also help prevent the spread of new COVID-19 variants.
How is masking helping?
Face masks and high filtration masks (also known as respirators) help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Along with vaccination, mask-wearing continues to be an important part of the public health strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic—especially when combined with other prevention strategies like social distancing and washing hands.
Because COVID-19 spreads from person to person via respiratory droplets, properly wearing a respirator or mask helps prevent the spread of the virus to others, and it also helps protect the mask-wearer.
While all masks provide some level of protection, properly-fitted high filtration masks such as N95s, KN95s and KN94s provide the best protection. Masks are less effective if they are worn improperly or taken off frequently, so choosing a mask that fits well and that you will wear consistently will help you get the best protection. You can improve the protection of your mask by making sure it fits snugly over your nose and mouth with no gaps, and by wearing two masks (a cloth mask over a disposable mask) if you don’t have access to a high filtration mask.
In health care settings where we are caring for patients with low or compromised immune systems, we take the extra step of wearing masks. We will be conservative to protect patients and staff. Most recently with infection rates averaging around 33% we had extremely high numbers of staff being out in isolation because of testing positive which resulted in taking extra measures to protect both staff and patients. Overall as the infection rate has ebbed and flowed, in health care we have at times lessened the personal protective equipment needed and at times made it more restrictive.
If sheltering in place and quarantining are ineffective to eradicate and stop the spread, why are they still being suggested?
Isolation and quarantine are measures that are used for other communicable diseases. These measures help to protect the public from exposure to people who have or may have a contagious disease. With COVID-19, quarantine and isolation continue to be effective mitigation strategies when done correctly. As the pandemic has stretched beyond the 2 year mark people are less likely to stay home when experiencing mild symptoms. Staying home after exposure (quarantine) or when symptomatic/potentially positive/positive (isolation) does help decrease the spread of illness. Quarantine and isolation vary greatly from the “lockdown orders” that occurred primarily in 2020 in some areas of the country, not here, throughout the pandemic. Quarantine and isolation are related to exposure and infection at an individual level, while lockdown affects entire communities.
The omicron variant seems like it’s just a cold, how is it different?
For most people it is a mild illness, but not for all. How COVID-19 impacts individuals can vary greatly. In our own employees we have seen a variety of severity of illness and those that are vaccinated do seem to suffer less symptoms, recover more quickly, and return to work sooner. We hope it is helping the population develop immunity.
If data continues to be released stating that vaccinations are ineffective for the things they were supposed to help, why are they still being “pushed” and what kinds of negative side effects will have to be dealt with now/later?
What we see locally in our patients, and in the data that is coming out more broadly, is quite the opposite. The COVID-19 vaccines continue to show they are effective against severe illness, hospitalization and death. The approval process for the vaccines in terms of safety, has shown that they were and continue to be safe. We also continue to watch the science and provide clear and accurate information to individuals as they make decisions to receive the vaccine or not. We respect peoples individual actions as informed decision makers.