Otter Tail County Public Health has reported that “we are currently experiencing a significant increase in lab-confirmed (and at-home reported Antigen) COVID-19 cases across our region.”
This report has manifested across the Fergus Falls Public School District, which reported 49 confirmed COVID-19 cases last week, an additional 36 cases on Monday and another 27 confirmed cases on Tuesday.
In a recent press release sent out by superintendent Jeff Drake, he stated, “Presently, we have reached a point where the number of cases exceeds our capacity for contact-tracing and follow-up phone calls.”
The letter also stated that the district remains committed to continuing in-person learning; but acknowledged that it would only be able to do so as long as it has the necessary staff.
“It is possible staff shortages will become so severe that we can no longer provide in person learning,” explained Drake.
In that case, the school district would work to minimize the number of days in distance learning as well as do their best to limit the number of schools adopting distance learning.
“I would encourage all families to take time to plan should a distant learning model become necessary,” said Drake.
