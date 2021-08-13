ST. PAUL — Following a recent rise in vaccination rates, Gov. Tim Walz announced that Minnesota has surpassed 70% of adults 16 years of age and older with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 6 million total doses administered. The number of first doses administered per week is up 129% from one month ago.
“Minnesotans are continuing to answer the urgent call and do their part to end this pandemic,” said Walz. “The data is clear: vaccines are our key to fighting COVID-19 and the delta variant, and millions of Minnesotans rolled up their sleeves to protect themselves, their families, and their communities. While we are making progress, there is no time to waste in making sure every Minnesotan who can get the shot does so. It will save lives.”
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Minnesota currently leads the Midwest in the percentage of the overall population who have completed their vaccination series (54.4%) and residents 65 and older with at least one vaccine dose (93%). Minnesota is still one of only two Midwestern states to achieve President Joe Biden’s goal to get 70% of adults 18 and older at least one vaccine dose by July 4.
“Every shot in the arm is critical in our fight against COVID-19,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. “I am so grateful for the millions of Minnesotans who have gotten vaccinated to help us fight off the delta variant and protect our state. Let’s keep pushing to get as many Minnesotans we know and love vaccinated as possible to keep our communities safe.”
Minnesotans who get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine now until Aug. 15 can get a $100 Visa gift card. Reward requests must be submitted to the Minnesota Department of Health at mn.gov/covid19/100/ by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 15. Vaccine information will be subject to verification by the Department of Health.
“Reaching the goal of 70% of people 16 and older vaccinated is good progress, but it’s not the finish line. Continuing to increase vaccination rates among those who are eligible, along with other steps to slow the spread, is incredibly important to protect our communities — especially those who are more vulnerable or not able to get vaccinated yet,” said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “The delta variant is far more contagious and spreads easily among unvaccinated people, which underscores the importance of getting as many people vaccinated as possible as we approach fall and back to school.”
