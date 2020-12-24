Fergus Falls Public Schools announced changes to their learning models starting in January, affecting students in grades 7-12 as long as COVID trends continue to improve.
According to a letter dated Dec. 18 from Superintendent Jeff Drake, the current instructional model for elementary students (K-6) will remain the same, with families having the choice between 100% in-person learning and 100% distance learning.
Students in middle school (grades 7-8) and who attend the Fergus Falls Area Learning Center (ALC) will be moving from a hybrid model of two days a week in-person instruction to a new hybrid model of four days a week in-person instruction.
Previously, students in middle school and attending ALC were divided into two groups, maroon and gold, which had in-person learning either on Mondays and Thursdays or on Tuesdays and Fridays. The learning model changes will eliminate the maroon and gold groups so all students will be attending face-to-face classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with a distance-learning day on Wednesday through Google Classroom.
This change will start at the ALC on Tuesday, Jan. 19 and at the middle school on Monday, Feb. 1. Families will still have the option to choose 100% distance learning for their students.
The high school, which is currently 100% distance learning, will be returning to in-person classes three days a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Tuesdays and Thursdays will be Google Classroom learning days. If parents choose distance learning for their children, those students will have two days of direct instruction on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The letter for high school parents reads, “We estimate that bringing students back into the building three days per week would mean that classes operate at between 75% - 80% of normal capacity. Please be aware that it would not be possible to adhere to strict 6 ft. social distancing at all times under this scenario.”
Drake says the district looked at several factors when it came to making the decision to change learning models. First, they looked at how they can deliver instruction that emphasizes student and staff safety. Next, they looked at what academic and emotional support students need. Finally, Drake says they took into account concerns that exist among health care experts about risks for community spreads.
These are the same factors they will consider when deciding to commit to these learning model changes in January. “Specifically, we will be looking at data that indicates whether or not the upcoming holiday break produces a spike in positive COVID-19 cases within our school district and community,” Drake says.
Minnesota and Otter Tail County have seen improvements in COVID-19 numbers following Governor Tim Walz’s most recent restrictions. Weekly percent of positive tests in Otter Tail County, one benchmark used to determine the severity of community spread, was 7.8% in the week ending Dec. 5, following a steady downward trend from a peak in early November of 17.7%. Anything above 5% is cause for concern, while anything above 10% is considered high risk.
Fourteen day case rate per 10,000, another statistic analysts use to determine severity of spread, is also trending downward. Otter Tail County is currently at 138.29 per 10,000, down from a peak of 215.72 in the first half of November. The Minnesota Department of Health recommends distance learning for all students when the 14-day case rate per 10,000 is 50 or more, while taking into consideration the number of positive cases, the number of people needing to quarantine and the level of flu or COVID-like illnesses in the school community and buildings.
Drake says these learning model changes are, “contingent on our positive COVID-19 numbers continuing their present downward trend. We had very few cases in December. We are hoping this good news continues.”
