Minnesota’s COVID-19 case counts have gone up for six straight reporting days in a row, though the increases remain much lower than the height of the pandemic in the winter of 2020.
The latest data Friday showed 140 new cases, slightly higher than counts from the last week of June. The state’s seven-day test positivity rate has crawled above a percentage point this week, with Friday’s numbers showing a rate of 1.1%.
Overall caseloads are still hovering near their April 2020 lows.
The numbers delivered perhaps the best news of all — deaths from the disease are trending at their lowest rate since the pandemic’s earliest weeks.
The state averaged fewer than four deaths per day during the most recent reporting week, the first time that’s happened since April 8, 2020. Five new deaths were reported on Friday, following the July 4 holiday weekend having no deaths reported and only two posted on Thursday.
