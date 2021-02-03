Fergus Falls may not be a jungle with thick, lush vegetation and exotic animals but there is some reason to believe the wildlife is adapting to city life.
A large dollop of evidence fell on the plate of a North Buse Street resident.
Benjamin Torgusson told the Daily Journal that he woke from bed at about 3 a.m.Tuesday and left his residence to smoke a cigarette.
“I saw a dog, dark-colored, running and behind him were 3-4 coyotes,” Torgusson said in an email.
Torgusson said that when the coyotes caught up with the dog “it was the loudest thing I think I have ever heard.”
Torgusson could not see what was happening, he could only imagine the coyotes were attacking the dog. He ran toward the fracas screaming and whistling.
Then suddenly the noise stopped.
“I saw them run down the street toward Broadway Park,” Torgusson reported.
The outnumbered dog headed in the other direction. Although he could not be certain, Torgusson believes the dog belonged to someone in the neighborhood.
What were a pack of coyotes doing in Fergus Falls and why were they attacking a house dog?
Torgusson offered one explanation.
“I know it’s mating season for coyotes. I grew up trapping coyotes with my father but I never had seen anything like this,” Torgusson said.
Contacted at the Fergus Falls Department of Natural Resources office Wednesday, DNR Wildlife Technician Mark Papesh could not supply a definitive reason for what Torgusson saw.
“Coyotes are witnessed coming and going out of town, or on the periphery of town,” Papesh said. “If there is an easy meal or a situation that brings them into town they are not above adapting their behavior.”
Papesh supported Torgusson’s assertion that coyotes are in the midst of their mating season. He added that he heard coyotes “yipping” Tuesday night in town.
“It’s mating season so they are pretty vocal, keeping track of each other. They are called sound dogs for a reason,” Papesh said.
How common is it for a coyote to attack a dog?
“I guess it’s not implausible, it’s not very common but it does happen. Sometimes it’s a small dog and they are going for prey and sometimes it’s a territorial dispute,” Papesh said.
Papesh came very close to ruling out the possibility that a coyote might attack a human.
“Human attacks, I don’t even know if there has been a circumstance where they have ganged up on people,” Papesh said. “It’s so hard to comment on what transpired or the norm for coyotes because they are so versatile. Twenty, 30 years back there weren't really any coyotes around here and they have repopulated the area.”
Papesh pointed out when coyotes started turning up around the area they were very reclusive. Communities in the western United States now have coyotes living right in town.
“They are so dynamic and so adaptable,” Papesh said.
While he is not surprised that Fergus Falls has a healthy population of deer inside city limits, Papesh is shocked how many fox can now be found around the city.
“I have witnessed the fox walking down the street and they stop and look at a house and I presume there is another dog or cat living there and they know they are crossing territories,” Papesh said.
DNR officials like conservation officer Troy Richards have also found that during the mating season coyotes will attack dogs.
“Especially for the males, because it is their breeding season,” Richards said.
Coyote hunters who use hounds in the winter have seen male coyotes turn on the hounds according to Richards.
Papesh and Richards both talked about dogs that are trained to decoy coyotes to the hunter.
Once a coyote approaches the dog runs back to the hunter with the coyote right behind.
In the part of western North Dakota where Richards hunts it is not unusual for people living in the country to lose dogs to coyotes.
Domesticated dogs can also turn wild.
“There is dog DNA in a lot of our wolves, there is dog DNA in a lot of our coyotes, so somewhere along the lineage they have crossbred,” Papesh said.
Papesh recalled one of the situations where the DNR dealt with a wild dog pack.
“In that situation these dogs kind of have a home base, we did know where the origin was but then they were sighted far from home,” Papesh said. “In the situation where we caught them they were killing raccoons. The dogs had been seen chasing deer, too."
