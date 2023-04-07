Mr Crappie

Wally Marshall and a crappie he caught.

 Submitted

A couple summers ago I was fortunate to spend three days in the boat with Wally Marshall aka Mr. Crappie. As his nickname implies Marshall is a whiz with rod and reel in hand and crappies as his target. During our time in the boat, I learned some valuable lessons from Marshall. Lessons others can probably put to good use during the coming fishing season too.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?