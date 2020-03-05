The spring thaw is upon us and the snow has begun its slow retreat back whence it came. This weekend promises a unique duality between creation and destruction, with a few wintry events lingering about like persistent icicles including the Polar Pileup in Detroit Lakes. If you’re looking for more creative pursuits, the Fergus Falls Public Library is hosting their monthly Kaddatz Family Art Table and the Detroit Lakes Public Library is hosting an intro to faux calligraphy.
1. Kaddatz Family Art Table is coming to the Fergus Falls Public Library on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Local artist Lea Warring will be there to demonstrate and guide scratch art etchings in this family-friendly event. Kaddatz Family Art Table is hosted the first Saturday of the month with different area artists and art projects.
2. Artist Linnea Schroeder will be at the Detroit Lakes Public Library teaching the basics of faux calligraphy. She is a self-taught faux calligrapher who enjoys teaching others, from flourishes to personal touches. The class starts at 1 p.m. and runs until 3 p.m.
3. The Detroit Lakes Jaycees Polar Pileup 2020 is back this Saturday at Kent Freeman Arena in Detroit Lakes. Partake in some pandemonium with this winter demolition derby, starting at 1 p.m. with doors opening at 12 p.m. Classes include compact truck/SUV/minivans, trucks, compacts and full-size. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children 5 and up. If you’re interested in trying your hand, registration opens at 9 a.m. and the entry fee is $40 per vehicle.
