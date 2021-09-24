As people walk through life they see the world through different lenses. Everyone has their own personal perspectives and experiences that influence how the world is perceived. While this makes everyone unique it also means people have biases and distortions of reality that may be based on false information or limited exposure to new and different ways of living. Sometimes, these biases can lead to fear and even hate.
This is especially true when it relates to preconceived notions about strangers who may come from cultures or backgrounds others don’t understand.
In an effort to help everyone understand one another fully and to accept others with open minds and hearts, the Pelican Rapids Multicultural Committee, Otter Tail County Historical Society and the Unitarian Church of Underwood have collaborated on an upcoming speakers series.
The series, titled “Sit with me: let’s have a conversation,” provides the opportunity for people to “better understand the diverse peoples of our communities, whether that diversity is based in religion, skin color, language or cultural beliefs.”
The first conversation in the series will be led by Sami Rahamim. Rahamim is a public affairs and communications associate for the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of Minnesota and the Dakotas. The JCRC is an 82-year-old organization that advocates for the Jewish community, promotes tolerance, advances social justice and builds bridges with other communities across the region.
The JCRC gives many presentations throughout the year, and this year, Fergus Falls is happily welcoming Rahamim to Legacy Hall at the M State for a presentation titled “Antisemitism Uncovered: A Guide to Old Myths in a New Era.”
“Antisemitism is the contemporary word we use for anti-jewish hatred and bigotry and prejudice that’s been around far longer since that term came into circulation in the late 1800s,” explains Rahamim. His upcoming educational discussion will trace the history of antisemitism and address the dubious forms it adopts in the present day.
Rahamim effectively compares antisemitism to a virus.
“Scholars have noted that (antisemitism) mutates over time in order to survive throughout time and space,” he says, “and it does that by taking on the form of whatever a particular society detests most at that time.”
Often, antisemitism takes on the form of myths, stereotypes and conspiracy theories. Rahamim plans to address some of these harmful manifestations of antisemitism and will include ideas about how to address them when encountered.
“Hopefully by learning about these different, false myths and stereotypes we can build our immunity as a society and as a community against this prejudice in particular and all bigotry and prejudices in general,” Rahamim says.
This presentation provides the opportunity for all people to learn about and better understand their neighbors.
“There are Jewish people who live and visit Otter Tail County and we want them to feel welcome in being part of the community,” Rahamim explains.
He also encourages attendees to come with any questions they may have.
“We want folks to come and ask questions as well,” he says. “What are some of the things they’ve encountered? Things that may not seem right to them? How can we work together to build a more welcoming community for everyone?”
Those interested in joining the conversation are welcome to attend on Monday at 7 p.m. at Legacy Hall. More information about the JCRC can be found at minndakjcrc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.